Possible Prehistoric Campsite Uncovered in Northern Wyoming

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

SHERIDAN, WYOMING—According to an Associated Press report, ceramics, stone flakes, arrowheads, animal bones, and obsidian have been uncovered from a long-term, prehistoric camp at northern Wyoming’s Medicine Lodge Archaeological Site. The camp, which is located in a canyon, was supplied with fresh water from Medicine Lodge Creek and protected from extreme temperatures by the steep limestone cliffs. Wyoming state archaeologist Spencer Pelton said radiocarbon dating of the artifacts will help researchers determine when the Crow, who are also known as the Apsáalooke people, arrived in the region. “The findings of these types of excavations and research correlates with our Crow oral history, which dates from time immemorial,” explained Sharon Peregoy, who represents the Crow Agency and is a member of the Montana House of Representatives. Analysis of the chemical composition of the obsidian will help researchers determine where it originated, and thus where the people carrying it came from, Pelton added. To read about life in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains some 4,000 years ago, go to "Villages in the Sky."