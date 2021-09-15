Roman Sewer System Discovered in Turkey

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

DENIZLI, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that a Roman-era sewerage system was discovered in southwestern Turkey’s ancient city of Tripolis by a team of researchers led by Bahadir Duman of Pamukkale University. “The gigantic sewage system has dimensions that a person can easily enter and walk in,” Duman said. The system, which Duman described as a rare surviving example of Roman architecture and engineering, is more than five feet tall and two feet wide. To read about sanitation management in medieval Holland, go to "Letter from Leiden: Of Cesspits and Sewers."