Anglo-Saxon Silver Brooch Recovered in England

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

SOMERSET, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a metal detectorist has uncovered an early medieval brooch in southwestern England. The disc-shaped, Trewhiddle-style brooch, decorated with intricately carved, interlaced animals, has been dated to between A.D. 800 and 900. Researchers from the South West Heritage Trust investigated the site, but did not find any additional artifacts. “The fact that no further significant objects were found suggests that the brooch was lost or discarded into water, rather than deliberately buried,” explained Maria Kneafsey of the Portable Antiquities Scheme. To read about an Anglo-Saxon pendant unearthed in Norfolk, England, go to "Anglo-Saxon Jewelry Box."