A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Bronze Age Ritual Pool
Around 3,500 years ago, members of a culture known as the Terramare built a large artificial pool on a hilltop near the northern Italian town of Noceto. The Terramare were extremely successful farmers, and archaeologists believe the pool, which was filled with a wide range of artifacts, was a ritual site intended to celebrate the culture’s agricultural successes. (Credit for all images: Ministero della Cultura)
