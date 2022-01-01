A Whaleship Lost in the Gulf

The whaling brig Industry, which was caught in a fierce storm on the evening of May 26, 1836, is the only whaling vessel known to have sunk in the Gulf of Mexico. Just over a decade ago, researchers using sonar located a wreck 6,000 feet underwater and 70 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River. The wreck was later photographed by an automated underwater vehicle, and in February 2022 it was thoroughly investigated by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration remotely operated vehicle. Maritime archaeologists believe the wreck is likely to be Industry. To read more about Industry and the wreck, go to “1,000 Fathoms Down.” (Credits are included with each image. Thank you to the New Bedford Whaling Museum for permission to use several images.).