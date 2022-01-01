Excavating a Mammoth Hunters’ Campsite

Since 2014, a team of archaeologists investigating a 13,000-year-old hunting campsite at La Prele Creek, Wyoming, have uncovered an area larger than a football field. These images taken by Matt Stirn at the excavations during the summer of 2022 explore one of the most significant sites where people belonging to what archaeologists now call the Clovis Culture spent an extended period of time.