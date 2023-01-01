Italy’s Underwater Sculpture Garden

The town of Baiae in southern Italy was a playground for ancient Rome’s rich and famous, until it slowly sank to the bottom of the Gulf of Pozzuoli. For the past four decades, archaeologists have explored the ruins of the town’s grand villas, including a nymphaeum in which once stood marble statues of gods, heroes, and members of the imperial family. The original statues have been moved to a local museum to preserve them, and today, divers can visit the site and see replicas of the statues.