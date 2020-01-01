Exploring an Egyptian Sage's Tomb

At the Egyptian necropolis of Abusir, a team of archaeologists led by the Czech Institute of Egyptology’s Miroslav Bárta recently unearthed the tomb of a 5th Dynasty (ca. 2465-2323 B.C.) official named Kairsu. A powerful scribe and the overseer of an institution known as the House of Life, Kairsu wielded a great deal of authority and was revered as a sage long after he died. All images of the tomb’s excavation in the slideshow are courtesy of the Czech Institute of Egyptology and were taken by P. Košárek.