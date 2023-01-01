search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

China's River of Gold

Excavations in Sichuan Province reveal the lost treasure of an infamous seventeenth-century warlord

By LING XIN

November/December 2023

Jiangkou China Ming Dynasty OpenerFor most of the seventeenth century, China was in an almost constant state of political upheaval. After nearly 300 years of rule, the Ming Dynasty was collapsing under the weight of widespread corruption, domestic rebellion, and foreign invasions. This turmoil was exacerbated by a series of droughts and famines that swept through the land. A semi-nomadic people from northeastern Asia known as the Manchus first invaded China in 1618 and eventually established the Qing Dynasty, which would go on to rule China until 1912. But before the Qing leaders solidified their control over the country in the 1680s, China was riven not just by conflicts between the Qing forces and the Ming armies, but by peasant rebellions led by self-proclaimed kings. These events are described in the Qing-era work The History of Ming, which relied on Ming Dynasty annals compiled by court historians after the death of each emperor. Unofficial accounts left by Ming-era Chinese scholars also describe the country’s descent into chaos.

 

In the southwestern province of Sichuan, one of the most notorious peasant rebel leaders, Zhang Xianzhong, established a short-lived state in 1644. He called it the Daxi, or Western, Kingdom, and later that year proclaimed it to be an empire. He soon found his realm under constant threat from Ming armies in the south and Qing forces quickly advancing from the north. Zhang was running out of food to feed his soldiers, and he decided to abandon his capital city of Chengdu in the summer of 1646. Before he evacuated his forces from the city by way of the Jin River, Zhang ordered his men to load boats with gold, silver, and other treasure he had accumulated after years of plundering his enemies’ lands.

 

Jiangkou China Ming Dynasty MapAccording to folklore, on a scorching day in July, Zhang’s fleet, carrying 100,000 troops, reached the town of Jiangkou, where the Jin and Min Rivers meet, when they heard drums and horns from the banks. Suddenly, arrows and cannonballs rained down on Zhang’s armada. The fleet had been ambushed by an army led by Yang Zhan, the most prominent Ming general of the time. As Zhang’s forces scrambled to fight back, they were attacked by fireships, watercraft filled with flammable material, in this case sulfur. The wind was strong, and some of Zhang’s boats were immediately engulfed in flames. The rest of his armada tried to escape, but the river was too densely packed with ships belonging to both sides. Zhang’s troops trampled each other and many fell into the water and drowned. Most of his soldiers died in the battle—and his wealth sank to the bottom of the Min River.

 

Zhang’s fortune, which allegedly added up to the mythical amount of one hundred million silver taels—allegedly more than the value of the entire Ming royal treasury at the time—was not forgotten. From Qing officials to local fishers, generations of treasure-seekers hunted for Zhang’s lost riches at various points along the Min River, but their exact location remained unknown. A popular local riddle went “Where the stone dragon faces the stone tiger, there are millions of silver pieces. If someone could break into it, they could buy Chengdu.” Historical accounts suggest at least six possible locations for the treasure. But archaeologist Yuniu Li of Sichuan University says that the waters near Jiangkou were the only one where gold and silver objects had ever been located.

