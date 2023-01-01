November/December 2023

MEXICO: A nose ornament carved from a human ankle bone is the first of its kind ever unearthed at the Maya site of Palenque. The 2.5-inch-long accessory was likely worn by priests on the bridge of the nose when they embodied K’awiil, a Maya god of corn and fertility, during sacred ceremonies. The ornament was found in a ritual deposit that commemorated the completion of an important building between A.D. 600 and 850. This deposit included seeds, animal bones, and obsidian blades.