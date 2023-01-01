A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
SPAIN
November/December 2023
SPAIN: The Baltic region contains the largest known deposits of amber, a translucent fossilized tree resin sought by ancient cultures to use in jewelry. Chemical analysis determined that the earliest known evidence of Baltic amber in Iberia comes from Cova del Frare near Barcelona, where an amber bead was found in a burial that has been dated to 3500 B.C. This indicates that the semiprecious stone was introduced into western Europe through Neolithic trade networks 1,000 years earlier than previously thought.
5,500-year-old Baltic amber bead, Maya nose accessory, Bronze Age Kazakhstan’s horse cult, bottling an eternal Egyptian scent, and ancient Indonesian fashion trends
A tight-fisted deity
