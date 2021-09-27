search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

German World War II Rocket Unearthed in England

Monday, September 27, 2021

ST MARY’S PLATT, ENGLAND—Kent Online reports that archaeologist brothers Colin Welch and Sean Welch have uncovered remnants of a German V2 terror rocket that detonated in southeast England in 1944. Such rockets could travel at speeds of up to 3,300 miles per hour. “The rockets would enter the earth at an angle, in this case a trajectory of about 70 degrees,” Colin Welch said. Underground stone stopped this rocket’s travel, and so its remnants were found closer to the impact point than other V2 terror rockets impact sites the team has excavated. The researchers recovered this rocket’s combustion chamber, where liquid oxygen mixed with alcohol to produce its great speed. Rust and grime covering the rocket parts will be removed during the conservation process in an effort to find source codes that would tell researchers the factories in which the parts had been made. “If only we had known at that time, we could have bombed that factory and solved the threat of the V2s,” Sean Welch explained. To read about the operation that thwarted Nazi Germany's atomic plans, go to "The Secrets of Sabotage."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Secret Rites of Samothrace

Searching for the Fisher Kings

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America