Early Bronze Age Geoglyph Discovered in Southern Siberia

Thursday, September 30, 2021

KHONDERGEY, SIBERIA—The Siberian Times reports that half of a geoglyph thought to depict a bull has been uncovered in southern Siberia. The image, created with stones set in the earth, shows the bull’s hind legs and tail. The front of the bull was damaged by road construction in the 1940s. The artwork is thought to be part of a 4,000-year-old Bronze Age burial. “The bull motif is very typical for the central Asia cultures of the Early Bronze Era,” explained Marina Kilunovskaya of the Tuva Archaeological Expedition. “We do see bulls as petroglyphs around Tuva and the neighboring territories—but coming across the animal geoglyph is a unique discovery for the whole region of Central Asia,” she said. To read about a more than 2,000-year-old feline geoglyph identified in southern Peru, go to "Cat's Eye View."