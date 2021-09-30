search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman-Era Venus Statuette Unearthed in England

Thursday, September 30, 2021

England Venus FigurineGLOUCESTER, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that an excavation ahead of a construction project in the center of southwestern England’s city of Gloucester has uncovered an 1,800-year-old figurine thought to depict Venus, the Roman goddess of love. The clay figurine is about 6.7 inches long. “We know pieces like these were made in central France and the Rhineland/Mosel region of Germany during the first and second centuries,” said city archaeologist Andrew Armstrong. “It seems certain the figurine is from this period and is a representation of Venus. She would most likely have stood in someone’s home shrine for the goddess,” he explained. Stone foundations of Roman buildings outside the ancient city walls were also uncovered. To read about a terracotta figurine of Venus unearthed at the Roman city of Vienna in southeastern France, go to "A Day by the Rhone."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Secret Rites of Samothrace

Searching for the Fisher Kings

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America