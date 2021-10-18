search
Human Remains Unearthed at Herculaneum

Monday, October 18, 2021

ROME, ITALY—The Guardian reports that the remains of a man thought to have been between 40 and 45 years old at the time of his death during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79 have been uncovered at Herculaneum. Archaeologist Francesco Sirano said the remains were found on the beach near the sea, suggesting that the man had been fleeing the disaster. The bones were surrounded by carbonized wood, including a roof beam that might have collapsed on him. “The last moments here were instantaneous, but terrible,” Sirano said. The bones, he added, are stained bright red from blood. To read about others who perished in the Vesuvius eruption, go to "More Vesuvius Victims."

