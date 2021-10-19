search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Traces of Transcontinental Railroad Workers’ Cabin Uncovered

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH—KSL.com reports that an excavation in northern Utah at Terrace, a settlement site along the path of the transcontinental railroad, has uncovered traces of a house thought to have been built for Chinese railroad workers in 1869 or 1870. As many as 500 people once lived in the town, which featured two hotels, five saloons, and other businesses. The remains of the structure include upright wooden posts, charcoal suggesting that the structure burned, and floorboards, according to Chris Merritt of the Utah Division of State History. “This is the first fully excavated Chinese home on the transcontinental railroad regardless of state,” Merritt said. “It really helps us understand the technology they were using to build it with, the materials and also the style.” The house is thought to have been built with surplus materials from the railroad construction, he explained. A fire burned many of the town’s buildings in the early 1900s, and it was soon abandoned due to a lack of clean water and changes in the railroad route. For more on Chinese railroad workers, go to "America's Chinatowns: Labor."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America