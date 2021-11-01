Roman Statues Unearthed in England

Monday, November 1, 2021

STOKE MANDEVILLE, ENGLAND—According to a CNN report, two complete Roman busts of a man and a woman and the head from a statue of a child were unearthed during the excavation of a ditch around the foundations of an Anglo-Saxon tower at the site of old St. Mary’s Norman church in southeast England. The excavation was conducted as part of the High Speed 2 rail construction project. The busts had been split apart before they were torn down. Archaeologists also recovered a Roman hexagonal glass jug, large roof tiles, painted wall plaster, and Roman cremation urns. Archaeologist Rachel Wood and her colleagues suggest that the site was originally a Bronze Age burial mound where the Romans built a square mausoleum. To read about an unusual Roman building complex uncovered in North Yorkshire, go to "Leisure Seekers."