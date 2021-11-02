Heads of Two Statues Uncovered in Turkey

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

KUTAHYA, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that the heads of two statues have been discovered in a creek bed at the site of the ancient city of Aizanoi, which is located in western Turkey. Archaeologist Gökhan Coşkun of Dumlupinar University said one sculpture depicts Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, and the other shows Dionysus, the Greek god of wine. The bodies of the statues were uncovered during an earlier excavation, he added. “These are important findings for us, as they show that the polytheistic culture of ancient Greece existed for a long time without losing its importance in the Roman era,” he said. “The findings suggest that there may have been a sculpture workshop in the region.” To read about a terracotta mask of Dionysus unearthed at the ancient city of Daskyleion in western Turkey, go to "Who Is That Masked God?"