search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

France Repatriates Artifacts to Benin

Monday, November 15, 2021

PARIS, FRANCE—In a ceremony in Paris, the government of France handed over 26 artifacts, including the doors of the Palace of Abomey, royal thrones, and warrior dance staffs, to Patrice Talon, president of Benin, according to a CNN report. The artifacts, taken by French colonial soldiers in 1892, will be housed in a museum in the city of Ouidah until the completion of a new museum in Abomey, the home of the kings of Dahomey between 1600 and 1900. “This return is testimony to what we have been, a testimony that we existed before, a testimony to what we have known,” Talon said. Benin is seeking the return of some 5,000 artifacts from France. For more on the history of Benin, go to "Off the Grid: Ouidah, Benin."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America