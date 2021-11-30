search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Tomb Full of Debris Investigated at Luxor’s Chapel of Hathor

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Egypt Hathor OfferingsLUXOR, EGYPT—Science in Poland reports that a garbage dump has been found in a tomb carved into the rock below the 3,500-year-old Chapel of Hathor at the Temple of Hatshepsut by researchers from the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology. The team has been working to restore the chapel, which is dedicated to the ancient Egyptian goddess of the sky, women, fertility, and love. “We were concerned that our work could lead to the collapse of the tomb ceiling, which is why we wanted to secure it,” said team leader Patryk Chudzik. “After entering we found that it had never been studied and cleaned because of the debris.” Among the rubble, the researchers discovered figurines of deities and priests, ceramic flasks adorned with a breast motif and floral patterns symbolizing rebirth, cow figurines, and a wooden carving of a man wearing a wig that may depict the tomb’s owner. Chudzik said the debris may have been offerings to the goddess that had accumulated and were then disposed of by the temple staff. To read about how Nubians gave new life to vanishing Egyptian religious traditions, go to "When Isis Was Queen."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Italian Master Builders

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America