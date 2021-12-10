Israel Returns Smuggled Artifacts to Egypt

Friday, December 10, 2021

CAIRO, EGYPT—BBC News reports that Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid handed over 95 artifacts to Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in a ceremony in Cairo. The objects include figurines and hieroglyphic inscriptions that had been stolen, according to Egyptian officials. Some of the objects were discovered for sale in an antiques store in Jerusalem, while others were found in the suitcase of an Israeli antiques dealer who claimed to have purchased them in England. To read about the ancient Egyptian city of "dazzling" Aten that was unearthed at Luxor, go to "Golden City," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2021.