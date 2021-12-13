search
Figurines Unearthed in Iran’s “Burnt City”

Monday, December 13, 2021

SISTAN-BALUCHESTAN PROVINCE, IRAN—According to a Tehran Times report, an international team of researchers working in southwestern Iran at Shahr-i-Sokhta, the so-called "Burnt City," has uncovered figurines depicting animals and people. Four main periods, from 3200 to 1800 B.C., have been identified at the site, which was situated at a junction in Bronze Age trade routes. Each phase of the city was destroyed by catastrophic fires. “The figurines include various animal designs, especially cows, as well as human statues, which are in the form of sitting women and standing men,” said archaeologist Hossein Moradi. The researchers also uncovered a kiln, but they have not yet determined if it was used for the production of pottery or smelting metals. To read about the burial of a rhesus macaque in Shahr-i-Sokhta's necropolis, go to "World Roundup: Iran."

