Stone Tools, Mammoth Fossils Found in England

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

England Mammoth Bones Stone ToolsWILTSHIRE, ENGLAND—Stone tools thought to have been made by Neanderthals, and the 200,000-year-old remains of five mammoths, have been found in a quarry in southwest England, according to a BBC News report. The fossils include the bones of two adult mammoths, two juveniles, and one infant. “Finding mammoth bones is always extraordinary, but finding ones that are so old and so well preserved, and in such close proximity to Neanderthal stone tools is exceptional,” said Lisa Westcott Wilkins of DigVentures. Archaeologists will try to determine why the remains of so many animals were found in one place, and if they had been hunted or scavenged by Neanderthals. To read about a mammoth pelvis uncovered in Michigan, go to "Leftover Mammoth."

