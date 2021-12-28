search
Fragment of Roman Military Diploma Found in Slovakia

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that archaeologist Jaroslava Schmidtová and his colleagues excavating the site of the Roman military camp at Gerulata, which is located in southwestern Slovakia, have found a fragment of a diploma—a copy of a decree issued by the emperor granting privileges to retired soldiers. A diploma listed these rights and was proof of a retired soldier’s status as a Roman citizen. The researchers have also uncovered coins, buckles, horse harness pieces, glass, iron objects, and pottery dated to the third century A.D., in addition to a canal equipped with a sewer connection made of Roman masonry. To read about another Roman military diploma, go to "World Roundup: Bulgaria."

