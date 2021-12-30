Roman-Period Statue Unearthed in Southern Greece

Thursday, December 30, 2021

ATHENS, GREECE—According to a statement released by the Greece's Ministry of Culture and Sports, when heavy rains revealed a glimpse of a statue in the market area at the site of Epidaurus, researchers led by civil engineer Ev. Kazolia, archaeologist V. Lambrinoudaki, and Alkisti Papadimitriou of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Argolida unearthed the life-sized carving, which depicts a woman wearing a tunic and a robe. Fastened at the left shoulder, the robe hung over the woman’s left arm. The pattern of the folds on the back of the statue indicate that the robe was lifted with her right hand outward and upward, in a gesture often associated with women and the daughter of Asclepius, the god of medicine. The statue will be cleaned and restored. To read more about recent research at Epidaurus, go to "To Reach the Gods."