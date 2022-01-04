search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Neolithic Figurine Unearthed in Central Turkey

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

KONYA, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that a two-inch marble statuette has been unearthed at central Turkey’s Neolithic site of Çatalhöyük by a team of researchers led by Ali Umut Türkcan of Anadolu University. As many as 8,000 people are thought to have lived at Çatalhöyük, which dates back about 9,000 years. The 8,500-year-old carving looks like a reclining human figure, and similar to artifacts uncovered in previous excavations and identified as depicting a man leaning back on the back of an animal, Türkcan explained. Most of the figurines recovered in this area of the site have depicted women, he added. To read about the figurine of a woman found at Çatalhöyük, go to "Figure of Distinction."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2021

Letter from the Galapagos Islands

Digs & Discoveries

The Roots of Violence

Tamil Royal Palace

Cave Fit for a King...or a Hermit

Burn Notice

Russian River Silver

New Neighbors

Viking Roles

A Ride Through the Countryside

Japan's Genetic History

Off the Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a whisky distillery, the first Azoreans, Chinese mummy genetics, and an ancient hangover cure

Artifact

Opener to interpretation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America