Terracotta Dog Unearthed in Rome

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

ROME, ITALY—Art News reports that three tombs, an urn, and a terracotta dog statue were discovered in Rome’s Appio Latino district during work on the city’s water system. According to Italy’s Ministry of Culture, the tombs were part of a funerary complex constructed between the first century B.C. and the first century A.D. One of the tombs may have caught fire in antiquity. The dog figure is thought to have decorated a drainage system on a sloping roof. To read about a Roman dog statue unearthed in England, go to "Artifact."

