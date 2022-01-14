search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

4,000-Year-Old Game Board Discovered in Oman

Friday, January 14, 2022

Oman Game BoardWARSAW, POLAND—Science in Poland reports that a 4,000-year-old game board has been discovered in the remains of a large building in northern Oman’s Qumayrah Valley by a team of researchers led by Piotr Bieliński of the University of Warsaw's Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology. The site, which is located near the village of Ayn Bani Saidah, was situated near the sea and along a trade route. “The board is not a luxury item,” Bieliński said. Its playing fields and cup holes had been “slightly clumsily” hewn into the stone, he explained. Evidence of copper processing, as recorded in cuneiform texts from Mesopotamia, was also found at the site. To read about 2,900-year-old bronze weapons uncovered in Oman, go to "Fit for a War God."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2021

Letter from the Galapagos Islands

Digs & Discoveries

The Roots of Violence

Tamil Royal Palace

Cave Fit for a King...or a Hermit

Burn Notice

Russian River Silver

New Neighbors

Viking Roles

A Ride Through the Countryside

Japan's Genetic History

Off the Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a whisky distillery, the first Azoreans, Chinese mummy genetics, and an ancient hangover cure

Artifact

Opener to interpretation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America