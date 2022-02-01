search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Possible Maya Cacao Tree Groves Discovered in Mexico

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Mexico Cacao PodPROVO, UTAH—According to a statement released by Brigham Young University, a team of researchers from Mexico and the United States led by Richard Terry of Brigham Young University has identified the locations of nine ancient sacred groves of cacao trees in northern Yucatán through a process of soil analysis. Cacao beans were used to produce highly valued chocolate, and so such trees were kept under the control of the Maya elite, who used the beans as currency. Although the Yucatán peninsula has a drier climate, the researchers thought that sinkholes could have provided the trees with the humidity, calm, and shade required to grow the precious beans. They found evidence of theobromine and caffeine, which are biomarkers unique to cacao, in the soil of nine of the 11 sinkholes tested. Staircase ramps, carvings, altars, and offerings of jade and ceramics, including tiny ceramic cacao pods, were also recovered from several of the sinkholes. The researchers added that a 70-mile Maya trade route in the area passes by hundreds of sinkholes. The road may have been constructed by the elites who controlled cacao production, Terry explained. To read about cacao consumption in ancient Ecuador, go to "Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2021

At Face Value

Letter from the Galapagos Islands

Digs & Discoveries

The Roots of Violence

Tamil Royal Palace

Cave Fit for a King...or a Hermit

Burn Notice

Russian River Silver

New Neighbors

Viking Roles

A Ride Through the Countryside

Japan's Genetic History

Off the Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a whisky distillery, the first Azoreans, Chinese mummy genetics, and an ancient hangover cure

Artifact

Opener to interpretation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America