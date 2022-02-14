search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Tooth Hints at Modern Human and Neanderthal Overlap in Europe

Monday, February 14, 2022

TOULOUSE, FRANCE—According to a BBC News report, the discovery of a fragment of a modern human child’s tooth in a cave in France’s Rhone Valley suggests that Homo sapiens lived in the area some 54,000 years ago, or about 12,000 years earlier than previously thought. Ludovic Slimak of the University of Toulouse and his colleagues explained that the evidence in the cave reflects an ebb and flow of occupation by modern humans and Neanderthals, and allows for about 10,000 years for the two species of humans to interact with each other. First, Neanderthals inhabited the cave for about 20,000 years before the modern humans arrived and lived there for about 2,000 years. Stone tools of a type not associated with Neanderthals were found in the same layer as the child’s tooth. Similar tools have been found in the Rhone Valley and in Lebanon, but researchers had not been able to identify which species of human had made them. The cave was then unoccupied for a time before the Neanderthals returned and stayed for several thousand years. Modern humans eventually returned to the site about 44,000 years ago. Neanderthals are thought to have gone extinct about 40,000 years ago. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. For more recent research on Neanderthals, go to "Neanderthal Hearing."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America