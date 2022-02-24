search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Ancient DNA Illuminates Africa's Early Population Shifts

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Malawi Mt HoraHOUSTON, TEXAS—According to a statement released by Rice University, an international team of researchers analyzed DNA samples that they collected from six individuals who lived in eastern and south-central Africa between 18,000 and 5,000 years ago, and already published genetic data of 28 African hunter-gatherers who lived as early as 8,000 years ago. The researchers also obtained additional DNA samples from 15 of these individuals for additional study. Then the scientists calculated the genetic variation in present-day San hunter-gatherers living in southern Africa, Mbuti hunter-gatherers living in central Africa, and Dinka herders and farmers who live in northeastern Africa, and compared the results with the ancient DNA. The study suggests that some 50,000 years ago, mixing occurred among widespread human groups, including a population unknown in the fossil record, as reflected in artifacts in the archaeological record, such as stone tools and beads. These connections may have helped people to survive the last Ice Age, explained anthropologist Mary Prendergast of Rice University. Then, some 20,000 years ago, the genetic study indicates that people traveled less, perhaps because established networks allowed goods and information to flow between groups, added Elizabeth Sawchuk of the University of Alberta and Stony Brook University. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature. For more, go to "Herding Genes in Africa."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America