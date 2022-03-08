search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Pictish Carved Stone Unearthed in Scotland

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Aberlemno Stone MirrorANGUS, SCOTLAND—According to a statement released by the University of Aberdeen, a five- and one-half-foot-long stone carved with Pictish symbols was found when a team of researchers led by Gordon Noble dug a test pit in a field in Aberlemno, an area of central Scotland known for its collection of Pictish standing stones. The test pit was dug to begin the investigation of a settlement at the site. This carved stone, thought to date to the fifth or sixth century A.D., had been reused in the eleventh or twelfth century as part of the floor surface of a large building. The building is thought to rest on settlement layers dating back to the Pictish period, Noble explained. The images on the stone include triple ovals, a comb and mirror, a crescent and V rod, and double disks. Some of the symbols were carved on top of other images, which suggests the images may have been created at different times. The discovery could shed new light on how the Picts used the landscape. To read more about the Picts, go to "Letter from Scotland: Land of the Picts."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America