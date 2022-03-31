search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Large Sandstone Jars Discovered in India

Thursday, March 31, 2022

India JarsASSAM, INDIA—According to a statement released by Australian National University (ANU), 65 giant sandstone jars were discovered at new sites in northeastern India during a survey of known jar sites conducted by researchers from ANU, North Eastern Hill University, and Gauhati University. Similar jars have also been found in Laos and Indonesia. The jars at the newly discovered sites vary in shape and decoration. Some of the jars, which reach about ten feet tall and six feet wide, were partially buried while others had been fully buried, explained research team member Nicholas Skopal. “There are stories from the Naga people, the current ethnic groups in north-east India, of finding the Assam jars filled with cremated remains, beads, and other material artifacts,” Skopal said. The jars in all of the locations are thought to be tied to burial rituals. To read about another recent archaeological excavation in India, go to "Tamil Royal Palace."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

The Last King of Babylon

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America