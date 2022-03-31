search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

New Technology Employed to Protect Pompeii

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Pompeii SPOTNAPLES, ITALY—The Guardian reports that a four-legged robot “dog” dubbed SPOT is being used to gather data on structural and safety issues across the more than 160 acres of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii. The robot, built by Boston Dynamics, can gather data in small spaces, and perhaps even in tunnels dug by looters. “Often the safety conditions within the tunnels dug by grave robbers are extremely precarious, and so the use of a robot could signify a breakthrough that would allow us to proceed with greater speed and in total safety,” explained Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the park. Park authorities are also experimenting with the use of a flying laser scanner to monitor the site, he added. To read about a nearly intact four-wheeled chariot unearthed at a villa just north of Pompeii, go to "A Ride Through the Countryside."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

The Last King of Babylon

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America