2,600-Year-Old Tomb Discovered in Istanbul

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

ISTANBUL, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that a brick tomb dating to the sixth century B.C. has been uncovered during work to renovate the Haydarpasa Train Station, which is located in Anatolia near the northern shore of the Sea of Marmara. Rahmi Asal of the Istanbul Archaeological Museum said the tomb is one of the oldest discoveries in the area. Preliminary analysis suggests the body had been burned within the tomb, but the skeleton and artifacts, including a terracotta goblet and a perfume bottle, survived with just some fire damage. “I have never seen this type of a cremation tomb from the Hellenistic period,” Asal said. “Perhaps this will give us many more valuable insights.” To read about recently uncovered victims of the eruption of Thera some 3,600 years ago, go to "Around the World: Turkey."