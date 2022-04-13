search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

2,600-Year-Old Tomb Discovered in Istanbul

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

ISTANBUL, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that a brick tomb dating to the sixth century B.C. has been uncovered during work to renovate the Haydarpasa Train Station, which is located in Anatolia near the northern shore of the Sea of Marmara. Rahmi Asal of the Istanbul Archaeological Museum said the tomb is one of the oldest discoveries in the area. Preliminary analysis suggests the body had been burned within the tomb, but the skeleton and artifacts, including a terracotta goblet and a perfume bottle, survived with just some fire damage. “I have never seen this type of a cremation tomb from the Hellenistic period,” Asal said. “Perhaps this will give us many more valuable insights.” To read about recently uncovered victims of the eruption of Thera some 3,600 years ago, go to "Around the World: Turkey."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

The Last King of Babylon

Paradise Lost

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Off the Grid

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America