Possible Ringfort Spotted in Satellite Imagery of Southern Ireland

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

COUNTY TIPPERARY, IRELAND—Tipperary Live reports that a previously unidentified circular enclosure and a tree line following the curvature of the mark was spotted on satellite imagery of land in southern Ireland, near the town of Cashel, by Anne-Karoline Distel, who alerted Ireland’s National Monuments Service. Jean Farrelly of the National Monuments Service said the enclosure may have held animals, or it may have been a ringfort where a farmer’s family lived. The tree line is located on the current townland boundary between Garryard and Garranmore, and may mark a boundary dating back to the time of the enclosure, she added. To read about mounds, barrows, and ringforts at another site in western Ireland, go to "Off the Grid: Rathcroghan, Ireland."