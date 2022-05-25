search
Qing Dynasty Tombs Discovered in Southern China

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

YONGZHOU, CHINA—Xinhua reports that 25 tombs dated to the Qing Dynasty (A.D. 1644–1912) have been discovered at the Houbeishan tomb complex, which is located in southern China. The burials are thought to represent the remains of a family group, with a husband and wife buried in adjacent tombs. Li Yiyuan and his colleagues at the Hunan Province Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute have recovered more than 60 artifacts, including jars and bowls made of porcelain, and hairpins and knives made of copper. Possible food residues have been found within the porcelain jars, he added. To read about a well-preserved mummy from the Qing Dynasty, go to "The Well-Dressed Dead."

