search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Iron Age Settlements Identified in Scotland

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

hillfortarielEDINBURGH, SCOTLAND—According to a statement released by the University of Edinburgh, researchers from the University of Edinburgh, Historic Environment Scotland, and the Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre have identified more than 100 Iron Age settlements and small farmsteads in southwest Scotland, in the area between Hadrian’s Wall and the Antonine Wall, some 100 miles to the north. The Romans began construction of Hadrian’s Wall in A.D. 122, followed by the construction of the Antonine Wall 20 years later as they attempted to gain control of the northern end of the island. The team members used laser-scanning technology to begin their search in the area around Burnswark hillfort, where more Roman projectiles have been found than at any other site in Britain. In the past, research into the Roman campaign has focused on Roman camps, forts, roads, and walls, rather than on settlements occupied by the indigenous population, said Manuel Fernández-Götz of the University of Edinburgh. The new study will help scholars understand the highly organized landscape in which local people lived, explained Dave Cowley of Historic Environment Scotland. The Romans, unable to dominate Scotland, eventually drew back behind Hadrian’s Wall. To read more about Hadrian's Wall, go to “The Wall at the End of the Emire.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Secrets of Scotland's Viking Age Hoard

The World of Egyptian Demons

Letter from the Bay Area

Digs & Discoveries

Cradle of the Graves

Together Forever

Canyon of the Ancestors

First Falconer

Kunga Power

Golden Lucky Charms

Dragon Fire-Eater

Membership Has Its Privileges

Saving Seats

Off the Grid

Around the World

A Revolutionary War shipwreck, early Buddhism in Pakistan, ancient ear surgery, and following a conquistador to Kansas

Artifact

A curse for every occasion

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America