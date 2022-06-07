search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Industrial Wool Production in Bronze Age Italy Investigated

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

ricostruzione montaleGOTHENBURG, SWEDEN—According to a statement released by the University of Gothenburg, wool may have been produced on an industrial scale in northern Italy during the Bronze Age. University of Gothenburg archaeologist Serena Sabatini said that large numbers of textile tools and the teeth of sheep and goats have been recovered from archaeological sites in the Montale region. Analysis of strontium isotopes extracted from the teeth, which helps determine where the animals originated, indicates that most of the animals were born and raised in the area. Sabatini notes that the Bronze Age sheep did not produce as much wool as today’s animals, and large flocks would have been required in order to weave simple cloth. This wool was likely exported in exchange for other goods, Sabatini explained. To read about a massive wooden pool where a Bronze Age culture in northern Italy performed water rituals some 3,500 years ago, go to "Italian Master Builders."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Secrets of Scotland's Viking Age Hoard

The World of Egyptian Demons

Letter from the Bay Area

Digs & Discoveries

Cradle of the Graves

Together Forever

Canyon of the Ancestors

First Falconer

Kunga Power

Golden Lucky Charms

Dragon Fire-Eater

Membership Has Its Privileges

Saving Seats

Off the Grid

Around the World

A Revolutionary War shipwreck, early Buddhism in Pakistan, ancient ear surgery, and following a conquistador to Kansas

Artifact

A curse for every occasion

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America