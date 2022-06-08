search
1,000-Year-Old Aztatlán Burials Uncovered in Coastal Mexico

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

foto1SINALOA, MEXICO—According to a statement released by Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History, an excavation at the port of Mazatlán ahead of a construction project has uncovered burials of the Aztatlán culture dated to between 900 and 1200 A.D. Archaeologist Víctor Joel Santos Ramírez said that the site in northwestern Mexico was once a natural high point in the landscape of estuaries. Many Aztatlán burials consist of human remains placed inside pots, he added, but these poorly preserved remains were found under a layer of shell debris and accompanied by ceramic artifacts. An unknown Aztatlán settlement probably stood nearby, he added. For more, go to "Under Mexico City." 

