Medieval Coin Minted in Norway Found in Hungary

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

VÁRDOMB, HUNGARY—Live Science reports that a metal detectorist found a small silver coin in southern Hungary, near the site of the medieval trading town of Kesztölc. Identified as a penning, the coin was minted in Norway between 1046 and 1066 for King Harald Sigurdsson III, who was also known as Harald Hardrada or “hard ruler.” A penning was worth about enough to feed a family for a day, according to archaeologist Máté Varga of the Rippl-Rónai Museum and the University of Szeged. He said that this is the first medieval Scandinavian coin to be found in Hungary, although medieval Scandinavian artifacts have been found in Hungary and medieval Hungarian artifacts have been found in Scandinavia. Varga and his colleagues think the coin could have been lost by a trader or by a member of the court of Solomon, a Hungarian king who ruled from 1063 to 1087. According to an illuminated manuscript known as the Chronicon Pictum, Solomon and his courtiers camped near Kesztölc in 1074. To read about a rare Roman gold coin found in southwestern Hungary, go to "Around the World: Hungary."   

