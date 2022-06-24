500-Year-Old Tomb Found in Peru

Friday, June 24, 2022

LIMA, PERU—The Guardian reports that a 500-year-old tomb thought to hold the remains of elite members of the Ruricancho society was discovered during a survey ahead of construction work at a home in Lima’s San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood. Archaeologist Julio Abanto said that the several sets of remains were found wrapped in cloth and that the tomb also contained ceramics and ornaments. The Ruricancho society lived in the region before the rise of the Inca empire in the fifteenth century. To read about another recent archaeological discovery in Peru, go to "Around the World: Peru."