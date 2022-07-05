search
Historic Tomahawk Returned to Ponca Tribe

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS— The Associated Press reports that Harvard University has handed over a tomahawk once owned by Chief Standing Bear to Angie Starkel and Stacy Laravie, members of the Ponca tribes in Nebraska and Oklahoma. Standing Bear was arrested in 1878 for leaving a reservation in Oklahoma in order to fulfill a promise and bury his son in traditional lands in Nebraska’s Niobrara River Valley. In a federal trial in 1879, Standing Bear successfully argued for the recognition of Native Americans as persons entitled to rights and protection under the law. He subsequently gave the tomahawk to one of his lawyers. The university acquired the tomahawk in 1982. “We talk about generational trauma, but we don’t talk about generational healing, and that’s what we’re doing now,” said Laravie, who is a descendant of Standing Bear and historic preservation officer for the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska. “This is healing.” To read about efforts to compile U.S. archaeological radiocarbon dates, the first of which was obtained in 1949 in Nebraska, go to "Save the Dates."

