Sassanid Fire Temple Discovered in Iran

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Iran Fire TempleTEHRAN, IRAN—The Tehran Times reports that traces of a fire temple have been unearthed in northeastern Iran. Archaeologist Meysam Labbaf-Khaniki said that the temple has been dated to the period of the Sassanid Empire, from about A.D. 224 to 651, and appears to be the third largest fire temple in Iran. Researchers have found engraved plasterwork, inscriptions in Pahlavi, and columns that supported the temple’s main hall. Scholars are now working to categorize and arrange the inscriptions so that they can be deciphered, Labbaf-Khankiki concluded. To read about an ancient city in southern Turkey that the Sassanids attacked in A.D. 253, go to "Zeugma After the Flood."

Recent Issues


