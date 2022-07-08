search
“Head of Eros” Reunited with Sarcophagus in Turkey

Friday, July 8, 2022

Head of ErosANKARA, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that the Victoria & Albert Museum returned a piece of a 30-ton sarcophagus to Turkey after renewing a cultural partnership with the Istanbul Archaeological Museums. The Roman sarcophagus was discovered in the ancient city of Sidamara by British military consul general Sir Charles Wilson in 1882. He took the piece, known as the “head of Eros,” with him back to London. The head was re-attached to the Sidamara sarcophagus by a team of conservators from both institutions. To read about the discovery of a Roman amphitheater in western Turkey's ancient city of Mastaura, go to "In the Anatolian Arena."

