search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Food Remains Found in Store Dated to Australia’s Gold Rush

Friday, July 15, 2022

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—9 News reports that well-preserved coffee beans were among the artifacts recovered from the site of a general store in Melbourne during archaeological investigations conducted as part of the Metro Tunnel project. When the store burned down during the Gold Rush in the 1850s, more than 500 coffee beans were carbonized, along with imported English biscuits, fruit, and other perishable goods. Deputy Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan quipped that the coffee beans show that the beverage has long been important to Melburnians. To read about excavations of a nineteenth-century prison in the Melbourne suburbs, go to "Alone, but Closely Watched." 

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Journeys of the Pyramid Builders

The Philistine Age

Letter from Georgia

Digs & Discoveries

Save the Dates

Spice Hunters

Suspicious Silver

A Civil War Bomb

The Great Maize Migration

Mummy Makers

Dignity of the Dead

Sailing in Sumer

Speak, Memories

The Maya Count Begins

Hail to the Chief

Made in China

Off the Grid

Around the World

Notre Dame’s dignitaries, Bronze Age daggers, the world’s biggest quake, a lost snowshoe, and 50,000-year-old Australians

Artifact

A portable connection

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America