Chrysalis Carving Offers Clues to Ancient Silk Production

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

SHANXI PROVINCE, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a one-inch-long stone carving of a silkworm chrysalis has been found in northern China, in a 5,200-year-old burial attributed to the Yangshao culture. “At present, many silkworm cocoons and chrysalises discovered in Yuncheng City have been found in good condition, indicating that the ancestors of Yangshao Culture in southern Shanxi had raised silkworms,” said Tian Jianwen of the Shanxi Province Archaeology Research Institute. The carving will offer clues to the study of the origin and spread of silk, Tian explained. To read about the oldest silk fibers ever found in an archaeological context, go to "World Roundup: China."