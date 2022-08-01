search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman Coin Recovered Off Coast of Israel

Monday, August 1, 2022

HAIFA, ISRAEL—According to a statement released by the Friends of the Israel Antiquities Authority, a bronze coin minted in Alexandria, Egypt, was discovered during an underwater survey in the Mediterranean Sea off Israel’s Carmel coast. The coin—one of a series that depicts the signs of the zodiac—dates to the eighth year of the reign of the Roman emperor Antoninus Pius, or around A.D. 144. This coin shows the zodiac sign Cancer beneath a portrait of the moon goddess Luna. Jacob Sharvit of the Israel Antiquities Authority Maritime Archaeology Unit said that the coin is the first of its kind to be found in the region and a rare addition to Israel’s national treasures. To read about tenth-century A.D. gold coins unearthed in Jerusalem, go to "Money Talks."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Journeys of the Pyramid Builders

The Philistine Age

Letter from Georgia

Digs & Discoveries

Save the Dates

Spice Hunters

Suspicious Silver

A Civil War Bomb

The Great Maize Migration

Mummy Makers

Dignity of the Dead

Sailing in Sumer

Speak, Memories

The Maya Count Begins

Hail to the Chief

Made in China

Off the Grid

Around the World

Notre Dame’s dignitaries, Bronze Age daggers, the world’s biggest quake, a lost snowshoe, and 50,000-year-old Australians

Artifact

A portable connection

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America