600-Year-Old Kitchen Discovered in Czech Republic

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Czech Republic KitchenNOVY JIČĺN, CZECH REPUBLIC—Radio Prague International reports that a well-preserved kitchen thought to date to the early fifteenth century has been found near the historic town walls of Nový Jičín, which is located in the Moravian-Silesian region of the eastern Czech Republic. Based upon this location, Pavel Stabrava of the Novojičín Museum suggests the site may have been the home of a burgher family, although wealthier members of the same class were likely to have lived around the town square. The kitchen was part of a house built of logs on a stone foundation, he added, and was equipped with a brick oven and a hearth. Archaeologists also uncovered intact ceramic pots with their lids and a wooden cooking spoon. Burn marks suggest the house’s inhabitants may have been forced to leave, perhaps during an attack by the Hussites in 1427. To read about a Neolithic well unearthed in East Bohemia, go to "Around the World: Czech Republic."

