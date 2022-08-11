Gold Jewelry Found in Ancient Burial Urn in Southern India

Thursday, August 11, 2022

TAMIL NADU, INDIA—According to a New Indian Express report, researchers led by VP Yathees Kumar of the Archaeological Survey of India discovered a gold diadem, bronze and iron objects, and pottery in a burial urn at Adichanallur, an archaeological site in southern India occupied between 1000 and 600 B.C. “The diadem is yet to be measured accurately as it is folded on both edges, and also its weight is yet to be ascertained,” Kumar said. The bronze objects include a circular sieve, a cup with a stand, and two bowls. Outside the urn, the excavators recovered 11 arrowheads, two spearheads, a hanger, an iron plate, a chisel, and a long spear with a decorated handle. To read about another discovery in the area, go to "Tamil Royal Palace."