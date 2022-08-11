search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Gold Jewelry Found in Ancient Burial Urn in Southern India

Thursday, August 11, 2022

TAMIL NADU, INDIA—According to a New Indian Express report, researchers led by VP Yathees Kumar of the Archaeological Survey of India discovered a gold diadem, bronze and iron objects, and pottery in a burial urn at Adichanallur, an archaeological site in southern India occupied between 1000 and 600 B.C. “The diadem is yet to be measured accurately as it is folded on both edges, and also its weight is yet to be ascertained,” Kumar said. The bronze objects include a circular sieve, a cup with a stand, and two bowls. Outside the urn, the excavators recovered 11 arrowheads, two spearheads, a hanger, an iron plate, a chisel, and a long spear with a decorated handle. To read about another discovery in the area, go to "Tamil Royal Palace."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Journeys of the Pyramid Builders

The Philistine Age

Letter from Georgia

Digs & Discoveries

Save the Dates

Spice Hunters

Suspicious Silver

A Civil War Bomb

The Great Maize Migration

Mummy Makers

Dignity of the Dead

Sailing in Sumer

Speak, Memories

The Maya Count Begins

Hail to the Chief

Made in China

Off the Grid

Around the World

Notre Dame’s dignitaries, Bronze Age daggers, the world’s biggest quake, a lost snowshoe, and 50,000-year-old Australians

Artifact

A portable connection

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America